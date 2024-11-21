News & Insights

BioTech
CDT

Conduit Pharma Announces Japanese Patent Approval Of AZD1656 For Treating Autoimmune Disorders

November 21, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT), a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, today, announced that the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has approved its composition of matter patent application for lead candidate, AZD1656, for the treatment of autoimmune disorders.

Autoimmune disorders occur when the body's immune system attacks healthy tissues, organs, and cells, causing inflammation that can affect many parts of the body.

AZD1656 is expected to advance into Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (including lupus nephritis) and ANCA-associated vasculitis.

AZD1656, licensed from AstraZeneca on August 7, 2024, was granted a patent in Australia in July of this year.

Early this month, the company announced a new addition to its autoimmune pipeline, CDT1656, and has filed a composition of matter patent filing.

CDT1656 combines AZD1656 with a second compound that targets a key mechanism involved in the progression of autoimmune disorders and has shown potential across a range of conditions.

Currently, CDT is trading at $0.148, up by 61.10 percent on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.