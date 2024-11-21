Conduit Pharma Announces Japanese Patent Approval Of AZD1656 For Treating Autoimmune Disorders

(RTTNews) - Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT), a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, today, announced that the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has approved its composition of matter patent application for lead candidate, AZD1656, for the treatment of autoimmune disorders.

Autoimmune disorders occur when the body's immune system attacks healthy tissues, organs, and cells, causing inflammation that can affect many parts of the body.

AZD1656 is expected to advance into Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (including lupus nephritis) and ANCA-associated vasculitis.

AZD1656, licensed from AstraZeneca on August 7, 2024, was granted a patent in Australia in July of this year.

Early this month, the company announced a new addition to its autoimmune pipeline, CDT1656, and has filed a composition of matter patent filing.

CDT1656 combines AZD1656 with a second compound that targets a key mechanism involved in the progression of autoimmune disorders and has shown potential across a range of conditions.

Currently, CDT is trading at $0.148, up by 61.10 percent on Nasdaq.

