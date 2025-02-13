Conduit Partners With Charles River To Evaluate AZD1656 In Preclinical Lupus Model

(RTTNews) - Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday, entered a strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories (CRL) to evaluate its lead drug candidate, AZD1656, in a pre-clinical lupus model.

Through this partnership, Conduit will utilize Charles River's expertise in immunology and preclinical research to assess AZD1656 in a clinically relevant lupus model. The goal is to generate critical preclinical data, refine study parameters, and improve the probability of success for its upcoming Phase II clinical trials.

The preclinical study will focus on evaluating the drug's impact on disease progression, inflammatory markers, and immune regulation, which are essential for understanding the therapeutic potential of AZD1656.

This partnership is expected to de-risk future clinical trials and accelerate the timeline for the planned Phase II studies.

"We are excited to partner with Charles River, whose expertise will enhance the quality and predictability of our clinical data. This collaboration will significantly strengthen our development strategy and increase the likelihood of success in our Phase II trials," said Dr. David Tapolczay, CEO of Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

This partnership marks a crucial step in Conduit's strategy to optimize its drug development process and position AZD1656 as a leading treatment for lupus and other autoimmune disorders.

CDT closed Wednesday's (Feb.12 2025) trading at $1.78 up by 0.56%. In premarket trading Thursday, the stock is up by 6.73% at $1.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.