Markets

Conduit Holdings Reports Comprehensive Income In H1

July 29, 2026 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) reported first half total comprehensive income of $80.3 million compared to a loss of $13.5 million, last year. Profit per share were $0.52 compared to a loss of $0.09. Gross premiums written was $789.0 million, down 1.8% from prior year. Reinsurance revenue increased to $455.9 million from $433.3 million, last year. Net reinsurance revenue was $382.6 million, up 0.7% from previous year.

Conduit Holdings said market conditions have continued to soften in most lines of business and the company will continue to manage growth and capital deployment for these competitive conditions.

Conduit Holdings shares are trading at 452.50 pence on LSE, up 2.72%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.