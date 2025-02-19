News & Insights

Conduit Holdings Preliminary FY Profit Declines - Quick Facts

February 19, 2025 — 02:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Conduit Holdings reported preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024. Results of operating activities was $126.8 million compared to $192.0 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $1.19.

For the year ended 31 December 2024, gross premiums written was $1.16 billion, up 24.8% from last year. Net reinsurance revenue was $720.0 million, an increase of 29.4%.

Trevor Carvey, CEO, said: "From a standing start four years ago, we have delivered a business which produced $1.16 billion of gross premiums written in 2024, an increase of 24.8% on 2023. In a high catastrophe year, the business produced a 12.7% ROE, after having delivered a 22.0% ROE in 2023."

