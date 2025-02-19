Conduit Holdings Preliminary FY Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Conduit Holdings reported preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024. Results of operating activities was $126.8 million compared to $192.0 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $1.19.

For the year ended 31 December 2024, gross premiums written was $1.16 billion, up 24.8% from last year. Net reinsurance revenue was $720.0 million, an increase of 29.4%.

Trevor Carvey, CEO, said: "From a standing start four years ago, we have delivered a business which produced $1.16 billion of gross premiums written in 2024, an increase of 24.8% on 2023. In a high catastrophe year, the business produced a 12.7% ROE, after having delivered a 22.0% ROE in 2023."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.