News & Insights

Stocks

Conduit Holdings Grants LTIP Shares to Executive

May 28, 2024 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited announced the grant of a Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Restricted Share Award to Stuart Quinlan, a senior manager, involving 84,814 common shares at no cost, which are set to vest on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment. The award, which was supposed to be announced at the time of the transaction on 5 September 2023, was delayed due to an administrative oversight. Conduit Holdings, the parent company of the Bermuda-based reinsurance firm Conduit Re, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:CRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.