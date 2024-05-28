Conduit Holdings Grants LTIP Shares to Executive

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited announced the grant of a Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Restricted Share Award to Stuart Quinlan, a senior manager, involving 84,814 common shares at no cost, which are set to vest on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment. The award, which was supposed to be announced at the time of the transaction on 5 September 2023, was delayed due to an administrative oversight. Conduit Holdings, the parent company of the Bermuda-based reinsurance firm Conduit Re, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

