Conduit Holdings Executives Increase Shareholdings

May 23, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited has reported that Neil Eckert, a managerial figure, and Nicola Eckert, associated with Neil, have collectively bought 2,110 common shares on the London Stock Exchange, totaling an investment of over £11,000. Following these transactions, Neil Eckert’s total beneficial ownership in the company now amounts to 744,676 common shares. Conduit Holdings, known for its global reinsurance reach, is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stable financial strength and credit ratings.

