Conduit Holdings’ Executive Expands Share Ownership

November 13, 2024 — 12:38 pm EST

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited’s Chief Underwriting Officer, Gregory Roberts, recently acquired 6,500 of the company’s common shares, bringing his total ownership to 74,652 shares. This move reflects confidence in Conduit Holdings, listed on the London Stock Exchange, as it continues to establish its presence in the global reinsurance market. The shares were purchased at an average price of £4.81 each.

