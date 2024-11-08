Conduit Holdings CFO Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Elaine Whelan, the Executive Director and CFO of Conduit Holdings Ltd, has acquired 41,500 common shares at the London Stock Exchange, bringing her total shareholding to 323,185 shares. This move is seen as a significant endorsement of the company’s prospects by a key executive. The shares were purchased at a price of £4.75397 each, totaling approximately £197,290.

