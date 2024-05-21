Conduit Holdings Bolsters Employee Share Scheme

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited, the parent company of Bermuda-based reinsurer Conduit Re, has announced the purchase of 150,000 shares by its Employee Benefit Trust at £5.45 per share to fulfill future employee share scheme awards. The transaction sees the Employee Benefit Trust now holding 4.885% of the company’s total voting rights, which the Trustee will abstain from using in general meetings unless directed by CHL. This move signifies a bolstering of the company’s commitment to employee incentives and a stable outlook on its financial strength.

