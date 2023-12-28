News & Insights

Conduent To Sell Its Curbside Management And Public Safety Business; Terms Not Known

December 28, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Business solutions provider, Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), Thursday said that it agreed to sell its Curbside Management Solutions and Public Safety Solutions businesses to Modaxo. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Modaxo handles the People Transportation Division of Constellation Software Inc., a Canada-based software company.

The company said that it intends to use the proceeds from the transaction largely to repay debts.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

In pre-market activity, Conduent's stock remains at $3.69, without any movement, on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
