Conduent To Sell Its Curbside Management And Public Safety Business

(RTTNews) - Business solutions provider, Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), Thursday said that it agreed to sell its Curbside Management Solutions and Public Safety Solutions businesses to Modaxo.

Modaxo handles the People Transportation Division of Constellation Software Inc., a Canada-based software company.

An SEC filing said the sale is for an enterprise value of approximately $260 million, including the assumption of certain indebtedness, and is subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

The purchase price represents approximately eight times the trailing twelve months of adjusted EBITDA of the disposed businesses.

The company said that it intends to use the proceeds from the transaction largely to repay debts.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

In pre-market activity, Conduent's stock remains at $3.69, without any movement, on the Nasdaq.

