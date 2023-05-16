News & Insights

Conduent To Buy Back $75 Mln Of Shares

May 16, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), a company engaged in providing BPO solutions, on Tuesday said it will repurchase up to $75 million of shares over the next three years.

Cliff Skelton, CEO said, "This announcement demonstrates our belief in Conduent's business strategy and the growth opportunities over the long term." The company also reposed confidence in its cash flow, balance sheet strength, and portfolio rationalization program.

The company intends to repurchase shares through open market transactions.

In premarket activity, shares of Conduent were trading at $3.04 up by 4.47% or $0.13 on the Nasdaq.

