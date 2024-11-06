News & Insights

Conduent Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

November 06, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Conduent ( (CNDT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Conduent presented to its investors.

Conduent Incorporated is a global technology-led business process solutions and services company that operates across the commercial, government, and transportation sectors, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance client operations and experiences. In its third quarter of 2024, Conduent reported a revenue of $807 million and a pre-tax income of $159 million, marking significant improvements from the previous year. Key achievements included leadership changes, the completion of divestitures, and accolades for workplace diversity and inclusion. The company also launched new technological solutions in major cities and secured significant contracts in its government and commercial segments. Despite a decline in adjusted EBITDA and revenue compared to the previous year, the company exceeded its expectations for the quarter. Conduent’s strategic divestitures and share repurchase program have strengthened its financial position, with a strong liquidity outlook. Looking ahead, Conduent remains focused on maximizing shareholder returns and continuing its growth trajectory, with a stable outlook for the remainder of 2024.

