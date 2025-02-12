Conduent Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Conduent Inc. (CNDT):

Earnings: -$12 million in Q4 vs. $6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q4 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Conduent Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.15 per share for the period.

Revenue: $800 million in Q4 vs. $953 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.