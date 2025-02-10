CONDUENT Earnings Preview: Recent $CNDT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CONDUENT ($CNDT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $825,860,003 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.
CONDUENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of CONDUENT stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP added 3,363,022 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,552,978
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,155,574 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,716,963
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,010,751 shares (+696.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,073,326
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 942,459 shares (+163.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,798,109
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 815,809 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,295,868
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 772,351 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,112,574
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 667,847 shares (+268.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,691,423
CONDUENT Government Contracts
We have seen $27,517,249 of award payments to $CNDT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- UNITES STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ENTERPRISE-WIDE MANAGED PRINT SERVICES. IGF::OT::IGF: $9,709,336
- PHARMACY BILL PROCESSING SERVICES: $8,743,191
- NATIONAL SCANNING SERVICES BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT OPTION PERIOD IV SERVICES: $7,543,111
- OFFICE OF HEARINGS OPERATIONS MAIL AND FOLDER SCANNING SERVICES CALL ORDER FROM 6/1/2024 THROUGH 5/31/2025: $1,499,999
- SECURE OFFSITE TAPE STORAGE: $21,611
