Condor Resources Announces $1.5M Private Placement

Condor Resources (TSE:CN) has released an update.
Condor Resources has announced a private placement offering of up to $1.5 million, aiming to fund exploration at their Huinac Punta and Pucamayo projects. The offering includes up to 10 million units, each priced at $0.15, which consist of common shares and warrants. This financing move is expected to support the company’s exploration initiatives and general corporate purposes.
