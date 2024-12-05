Condor Resources Announces $1.5M Private Placement

Condor Resources (TSE:CN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Condor Resources has announced a private placement offering of up to $1.5 million, aiming to fund exploration at their Huinac Punta and Pucamayo projects. The offering includes up to 10 million units, each priced at $0.15, which consist of common shares and warrants. This financing move is expected to support the company’s exploration initiatives and general corporate purposes.

For further insights into TSE:CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.