Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $7.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CDOR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDOR was $7.96, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.98 and a 165.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

CDOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CDOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports CDOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 176.09%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cdor Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

