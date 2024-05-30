Condor Gold Boosts Capital with New Shares

Condor Gold (GB:CNR) has released an update.

Condor Gold Plc has secured £500,000 through the exercise of warrants by Galloway Limited, led by the company’s Chairman Jim Mellon. The transaction will issue 3,333,332 new shares at 15p each, with Admission expected shortly. Following this, Galloway Limited will own 26.13% of Condor’s enlarged issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:CNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.