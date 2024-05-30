News & Insights

Stocks

Condor Gold Boosts Capital with New Shares

May 30, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Condor Gold (GB:CNR) has released an update.

Condor Gold Plc has secured £500,000 through the exercise of warrants by Galloway Limited, led by the company’s Chairman Jim Mellon. The transaction will issue 3,333,332 new shares at 15p each, with Admission expected shortly. Following this, Galloway Limited will own 26.13% of Condor’s enlarged issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:CNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.