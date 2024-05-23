Condor Gold Bolsters Funds and Shares

Condor Gold (GB:CNR) has released an update.

Condor Gold Plc has successfully raised £500,000 through the exercise of warrants, resulting in the issuance of 3,333,332 new ordinary shares at 15p each. This move significantly increases the stake of Galloway Limited, owned by Condor’s Chairman Jim Mellon, to 26.13% of the company’s issued shares. The new shares are set to be admitted for trading on AIM and have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

