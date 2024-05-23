News & Insights

Stocks

Condor Gold Bolsters Funds and Shares

May 23, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Condor Gold (GB:CNR) has released an update.

Condor Gold Plc has successfully raised £500,000 through the exercise of warrants, resulting in the issuance of 3,333,332 new ordinary shares at 15p each. This move significantly increases the stake of Galloway Limited, owned by Condor’s Chairman Jim Mellon, to 26.13% of the company’s issued shares. The new shares are set to be admitted for trading on AIM and have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:CNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.