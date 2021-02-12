Condor files ECJ complaint demanding stricter EU conditions on Lufthansa bailout

By Klaus Lauer

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German charter airline Condor has asked the European Court of Justice to stop larger rival Lufthansa LHAG.DE from cancelling an agreement between the two firms as a condition of a state rescue package it received last year.

Lufthansa declined to comment. The airline was granted a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout last June that came with conditions to preserve competition including the transfer to rivals of some take-off and landing slots at German airports.

Condor has been complaining that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled an agreement last year that allows Condor passengers to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations.

The smaller airline said it had filed a complaint with Germany's antitrust regulator against the cancellation, which it said amounted to "an abuse of a dominant market position".

Lufthansa has previously said the cancellation of the agreement, which would take effect in June this year, was necessary to prevent under-utilisation of its plane capacity.

Airlines across the globe have been brought to the brink as the coronavirus pandemic chokes global travel.

