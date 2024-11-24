Condor Energy Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Global Oil & Gas (AU:CND) has released an update.

Condor Energy Limited announces the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the election of board members and the approval of key mandates. The positive outcomes reflect strong shareholder support, potentially boosting investor confidence in the company’s future strategies.

