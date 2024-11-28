Condor Energy Director Gains Significant Performance Rights

Global Oil & Gas (AU:CND) has released an update.

Condor Energy Limited’s director, Serge Hayon, has significantly increased his stake in the company through the acquisition of 30 million performance rights across three classes, following approval at the recent AGM. This move might signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially influencing investor interest in Condor Energy’s stock.

