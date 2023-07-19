News & Insights

US Markets

Conditions on the table for 'vigorous' interest rate cuts in Brazil -official

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

July 19, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello stated on Wednesday that the conditions for the central bank to embark on a "vigorous and sustained" interest rate-cutting process have been on the table for some time.

During a press conference, Mello assessed that high borrowing costs might be the main factor influencing the trajectory of Brazil's public debt growth, emphasizing that the country will spend around 680 billion reais ($141.91 billion) this year on interest payments.

($1 = 4.7919 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.