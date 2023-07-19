Conditions on the table for 'vigorous' interest rate cuts in Brazil -official

BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello stated on Wednesday that the conditions for the central bank to embark on a "vigorous and sustained" interest rate-cutting process have been on the table for some time.

During a press conference, Mello assessed that high borrowing costs might be the main factor influencing the trajectory of Brazil's public debt growth, emphasizing that the country will spend around 680 billion reais ($141.91 billion) this year on interest payments.

($1 = 4.7919 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

