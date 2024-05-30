News & Insights

Concurrent Technologies Debuts Versatile Magni Card

Concurrent Technologies (GB:CNC) has released an update.

Concurrent Technologies has launched Magni, a new high-performance, rugged Plug In Card designed for flexible systems integration in demanding markets like telecommunications and defense. The card is based on Intel processors and incorporates on-board graphics, potentially eliminating the need for additional GPGPU cards, thus saving space and enhancing efficiency. It also features an expansion interface for a variety of custom configurations, catering to specific customer needs.

