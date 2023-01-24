Markets
BBCP

Concrete Pumping Jumps 8% As Q4 Results Beat Estimates

January 24, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) are rising more than 8% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Profit in the fourth quarter increased 170% to $8.1 million or $0.14 per share from $3 million or $0.05 per share a year ago. On average, 4 analyts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.6 per share.

Revenue increased 31% to $114.9 million from $87.8 million last year helped by growth in all segments. The consensus estimate stood at $96.62 million.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year revenue to range between $420 million and $445 million. Analysts' expectation is for $443.2 million.

BBCP is at $7.06 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.64-$8.26 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBCP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.