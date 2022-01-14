Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Is About To Turn The Corner

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. On 31 October 2021, the US$504m market-cap company posted a loss of US$15m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Concrete Pumping Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Construction analysts is that Concrete Pumping Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$20m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 126% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:BBCP Earnings Per Share Growth January 14th 2022

Underlying developments driving Concrete Pumping Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Concrete Pumping Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 129%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Concrete Pumping Holdings to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Concrete Pumping Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Concrete Pumping Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Concrete Pumping Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Concrete Pumping Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.