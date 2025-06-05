Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Amid Continued Construction Challenges

Concrete Pumping Holdings reported Q2 2025 revenues of $94 million, down from $107 million, with a net loss of $0.4 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (CPH) announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting revenues of $94.0 million, a decline from $107.1 million the previous year. The company's gross profit fell to $36.2 million from $41.8 million, resulting in a net loss of $0.4 million compared to a net income of $2.6 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased to $22.5 million, down from $27.5 million, with a margin of 23.9%. The company faced challenges from a slower construction environment exacerbated by macroeconomic factors and weather disruptions, although its concrete waste management segment showed growth. CPH emphasized its commitment to improving free cash flow and reducing debt while navigating current market conditions. Additionally, the company announced an increase to its share repurchase program by $15.0 million, reflecting a focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Concrete Pumping Holdings reported a total available liquidity of $352.5 million at the end of the quarter, representing a significant increase compared to $216.9 million one year ago.

The U.S. Concrete Waste Management segment experienced a 7% increase in revenue year-over-year, highlighting the healthy demand for sustainable jobsite solutions.

The board approved a $15.0 million increase to the share repurchase program, signifying the company's commitment to driving shareholder value and returning capital to shareholders.

Management expressed confidence in their long-term growth strategy, emphasizing operational discipline and the potential recovery in the commercial construction sector, which could position the company for future success.

Revenue decreased by 12.2% year-over-year, indicating significant challenges in generating sales amidst sector weaknesses.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was reported at $0.4 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in the prior year, reflecting a concerning shift towards negative profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by 18.3% from the previous year, showing deteriorating operational performance despite management claims of solid results against macroeconomic challenges.

What were the second-quarter financial results for Concrete Pumping Holdings?

The Company reported revenue of $94.0 million, with a net loss of $0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How did the company's revenue compare to the prior year?

Revenue decreased from $107.1 million in Q2 2024 to $94.0 million in Q2 2025, primarily due to declining commercial construction.

What is the outlook for fiscal year 2025 revenue?

Concrete Pumping Holdings expects fiscal year 2025 revenue to range between $380.0 million to $390.0 million.

What challenges is Concrete Pumping Holdings currently facing?

The Company faces macroeconomic headwinds, high interest rates, and challenges in both commercial and residential construction sectors.

Why did the Company initiate a share repurchase program?

The share repurchase program aims to enhance shareholder value and reflect the Company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

DENVER, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the "Company" or "CPH"), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2025.







Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Summary vs. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024



(where applicable)







Revenue of $94.0 million compared to $107.1 million.



Revenue of $94.0 million compared to $107.1 million.



Gross profit of $36.2 million compared to $41.8 million.



Gross profit of $36.2 million compared to $41.8 million.



Income from operations of $8.3 million compared to $12.1 million.



Income from operations of $8.3 million compared to $12.1 million.



Net loss of $0.0 million compared to net income of $3.0 million.



Net loss of $0.0 million compared to net income of $3.0 million.



Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.



Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $22.5 million compared to $27.5 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin



1



of 23.9% compared to 25.7%



Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million compared to $27.5 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.9% compared to 25.7%



Amounts outstanding under debt agreements were $425.0 million with net debt



1



of $387.2 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $352.5 million compared to $216.9 million one year ago.



Amounts outstanding under debt agreements were $425.0 million with net debt of $387.2 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $352.5 million compared to $216.9 million one year ago.



Leverage ratio



1



at quarter end of 3.7x.









Management Commentary







"In the second quarter, we continued to navigate a challenging construction environment, marked by persistent macroeconomic headwinds and regional weather disruptions," said CPH CEO Bruce Young. "Despite these pressures, we delivered solid results by remaining focused on cost discipline, fleet optimization, and strategic pricing across our businesses."





"Our U.S. Concrete Waste Management segment once again delivered strong growth, highlighting both the appeal of our unique offering and the rising demand for sustainable jobsite solutions. Although our U.S. Concrete Pumping segment remains affected by weakness in commercial construction and, more recently, by emerging challenges in residential construction, the infrastructure market has remained resilient, helping to partially offset broader market pressures and support the segment’s performance."





"We remain committed to generating strong free cash flow, deleveraging the balance sheet, and pursuing disciplined, strategic M&A that complements our core capabilities and geographic footprint. These priorities position us well for long-term value creation. While the near-term demand backdrop remains challenged, we are confident that our leadership position, operational discipline, and breadth of service offerings will allow us to capitalize on the eventual recovery in commercial construction activities."





______________







1



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and leverage ratio are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to their most comparable GAAP measures.







Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results







Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $94.0 million compared to $107.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a continued slowdown from deferrals in commercial construction work and emerging challenges in residential work, mostly due to high interest rates, uncertainty around extensions of U.S. tax policy and adverse weather events in the months of February and April. Further, while the Company has not been directly impacted by tariffs, the added uncertainty surrounding tariffs has contributed to the deferral of certain commercial construction projects.





Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $36.2 million compared to $41.8 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin declined 50 basis points to 38.5% compared to 39.0% in the prior year quarter.





General and administrative expenses ("G&A") in the second quarter declined 6% to $27.9 million compared to $29.7 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to lower labor costs of approximately $1.3 million and non-cash decreases in amortization expense of $0.8 million. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs were 29.7% in the second quarter compared to 27.7% in the prior year quarter.





Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $0.0 million compared to net income of $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $22.5 million compared to $27.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.9% compared to 25.7% in the prior year quarter.







Liquidity







On April 30, 2025, the Company had debt outstanding of $425.0 million, net debt of $387.2 million and total available liquidity of $352.5 million.







Segment Results











U.S. Concrete Pumping.





Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $62.1 million compared to $74.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decline was driven by a continued slowdown from deferrals in commercial construction work and emerging challenges in residential work, mostly due to high interest rates, uncertainty around extensions of U.S. tax policy and adverse weather events in the months of February and April. Further, while the Company has not been directly impacted by tariffs, the added uncertainty surrounding tariffs has contributed to the deferral of certain commercial construction projects. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $1.6 million compared to net income of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $17.5 million in the prior year quarter. These decreases were largely driven by the decrease in revenue, as discussed above.









U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services.





Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 7% to $18.1 million compared to $16.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by organic growth and pricing improvements. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $1.2 million compared to net income of $1.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 12% to $6.7 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior year quarter. Increases in both net income and adjusted EBITDA are mostly due to higher revenue and disciplined cost control.









U.K. Operations.





Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $13.8 million compared to $15.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, revenue was down 13% year-over-year, due to lower volumes caused by a general slowdown in commercial construction work. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $0.4 million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $4.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, net income and adjusted EBITDA changes were primarily related to the decrease in revenue.







Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook







The Company now expects fiscal year 2025 revenue to range between $380.0 million to $390.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA to range between $95.0 million to $100.0 million, and free cash flow



2



to be approximately $45.0 million. These expectations assume the construction market will not start to meaningfully recover until fiscal year 2026 and that the Company continues to strengthen its organizational infrastructure and invest in its fleet to position the business for growth in fiscal 2026.





________________







2



Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for interest.







Share Repurchase Program







In June 2025, the board of directors of the Company approved a $15.0 million increase to the Company’s share repurchase program. Including this increase, there have been a total of $50.0 million in authorizations since the inception of the share repurchase program in June 2022. All authorizations are set to expire on December 31, 2026.





During the six months ended April 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,311,386 shares for a total of $7.8 million at an average share price of $5.97 per share. Including the new $15.0 million share repurchase authorization approved in June 2025, a total of $24.2 million would have been available for purchase under the Company's repurchase program as of April 30, 2025.





"Today's additional $15.0 million share repurchase authorization reflects our commitment to driving shareholder value," said Bruce Young. "Our disciplined approach to capital allocation, strong free cash flow and consistent operational execution have allowed us to support the growth of our businesses while delivering expected shareholder returns and creating long-term value."







Conference Call







The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2025 results.





Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039





International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470





Conference ID: 13752905





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and is available for replay here (



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714111&tp_key=af0b6ebb93



) as well as the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.concretepumpingholdings.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through June 12, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13752905







About Concrete Pumping Holdings







Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2025, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 branch locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 35 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 21 operating locations in the U.S. and one shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit



www.concretepumpingholdings.com



or the Company’s brand websites at



www.brundagebone.com



,



www.camfaud.co.uk



, or



www.eco-pan.com



.







Forward



‐



Looking Statements







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2025 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, changes in foreign trade policies, restrictive monetary policies, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs on our business; adverse and severe weather conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings, rulings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, free cash flow and leverage ratio, all of which are important financial measures for the Company but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.





EBITDA is calculated by taking GAAP net income and adding back interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs net of interest income, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and adding back loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, other expense (income), net, goodwill and intangibles impairment and other adjustments. Other adjustments include non-recurring expenses, non-cash currency gains/losses and transaction expenses. Transaction expenses represent expenses for legal, accounting, and other professionals that were engaged in the completion of various acquisitions. Transaction expenses can be volatile as they are primarily driven by the size of a specific acquisition. As such, the Company excludes these amounts from Adjusted EBITDA for comparability across periods.





The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations, and as a supplemental tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, these measures (1) are used in quarterly and annual financial reports and presentations prepared for management, our board of directors and investors, and (2) help management to determine incentive compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently or may not calculate it at all, which limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.





Net debt as a specified date is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See "Reconciliation of Net Debt" below for a reconciliation of Net Debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.





The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters. The Company believes its leverage ratio measures its ability to service its debt and its ability to make capital expenditures. Additionally, the leverage ratio is a standard measurement used by investors to gauge the creditworthiness of an institution.





Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.





The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income tax expense and depreciation and amortization



.







Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.







Contact:













Company:







Iain Humphries





Chief Financial Officer





1-303-289-7497







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





1-949-574-3860







BBCP@gateway-grp.com













































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















































As of April 30,

















As of October 31,

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)













2025

















2024















Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





37,788













$





43,041













Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $881 and $916, respectively













48,378

















56,441













Inventory













6,157

















5,922













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













11,231

















6,956















Total current assets















103,554

















112,360





















































Property, plant and equipment, net













412,967

















415,726













Intangible assets, net













99,793

















105,612













Goodwill













223,998

















222,996













Right-of-use operating lease assets













24,757

















26,179













Other non-current assets













11,437

















12,578













Deferred financing costs













2,284

















2,539















Total assets











$





878,790













$





897,990





















































Current liabilities:









































Revolving loan









$





-













$





20













Operating lease obligations, current portion













4,860

















4,817













Accounts payable













12,341

















7,668













Accrued payroll and payroll expenses













11,757

















14,303













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













27,069

















28,673













Income taxes payable













1,861

















850















Total current liabilities















57,888

















56,331





















































Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs













417,346

















373,260













Operating lease obligations, non-current













20,418

















21,716













Deferred income taxes













84,402

















86,647













Other liabilities, non-current













11,891

















13,321















Total liabilities















591,945

















551,275





























































































Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024













25,000

















25,000





















































Stockholders' equity









































Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 52,132,683 and 53,273,644 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively













6

















6













Additional paid-in capital













388,737

















386,313













Treasury stock













(35,972





)













(25,881





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













3,089

















(483





)









Accumulated deficit













(94,015





)













(38,240





)











Total stockholders' equity















261,845

















321,715























































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





878,790













$





897,990











































































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





















































Three Months Ended April 30,

















Six Months Ended April 30,

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)













2025

















2024

















2025

















2024























































































Revenue









$





93,958













$





107,062













$





180,404













$





204,773













Cost of operations













57,776

















65,295

















112,987

















129,692















Gross profit















36,182

















41,767

















67,417

















75,081















Gross margin















38.5





%













39.0





%













37.4





%













36.7





%

















































































General and administrative expenses













27,922

















29,712

















55,672

















61,570















Income from operations















8,260

















12,055

















11,745

















13,511





















































































Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs













(8,554





)













(6,903





)













(14,769





)













(13,426





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













-

















-

















(1,392





)













-













Interest income













260

















30

















673

















90













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













-

















-

















-

















130













Other income (expense), net













28

















44

















62

















84















Income (loss) before income taxes















(6





)













5,226

















(3,681





)













389





















































































Income tax expense (benefit)













(2





)













2,180

















(1,038





)













1,169























































































Net income (loss)















(4





)













3,046

















(2,643





)













(780





)

















































































Less preferred shares dividends













(426





)













(430





)













(865





)













(870





)



















































































Loss available to common shareholders











$





(430





)









$





2,616













$





(3,508





)









$





(1,650





)

















































































Weighted average common shares outstanding









































































Basic













52,699

















53,430

















52,875

















53,501













Diluted













52,699

















54,380

















52,875

















53,501





















































































Net income per common share









































































Basic









$





(0.01





)









$





0.05













$





(0.07





)









$





(0.03





)









Diluted









$





(0.01





)









$





0.05













$





(0.07





)









$





(0.03





)







































































































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









































For the Six Months Ended April 30,

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)













2025

















2024























































Net loss









$





(2,643





)









$





(780





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Non-cash operating lease expense













2,575

















2,567













Foreign currency adjustments













(54





)













(451





)









Depreciation













20,726

















20,565













Deferred income taxes













(2,706





)













(590





)









Amortization of deferred financing costs













896

















890













Amortization of intangible assets













6,058

















7,771













Stock-based compensation expense













905

















1,273













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













-

















(130





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













1,392

















-













Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment













(188





)













(1,147





)









Other operating activities













(46





)













65













Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Receivables













8,407

















6,279













Inventory













(130





)













612













Other operating assets













(6,297





)













(2,420





)









Accounts payable













4,296

















(1,218





)









Other operating liabilities













(2,424





)













(3,841





)











Net cash provided by operating activities















30,767

















29,445





















































Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(19,491





)













(28,817





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment













3,232

















5,236















Net cash used in investing activities















(16,259





)













(23,581





)

















































Cash flows from financing activities:









































Proceeds on long term debt













425,000

















-













Payments on long term debt













(375,000





)













-













Proceeds on revolving loan













124,474

















167,611













Payments on revolving loan













(124,494





)













(170,138





)









Dividends paid













(53,132





)

























Payment of debt issuance costs













(8,153





)













-













Purchase of treasury stock













(8,508





)













(3,017





)









Other financing activities













(136





)













1,409















Net cash used in financing activities















(19,949





)













(4,135





)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash













188

















366















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents















(5,253





)













2,095













Cash and cash equivalents:









































Beginning of period













43,041

















15,861













End of period









$





37,788













$





17,956











































































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Segment Revenue





















































Three Months Ended April 30,

















Change

















(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)













2025

















2024

















$

















%















U.S. Concrete Pumping













62,109













$





74,617













$





(12,508





)













(16.8





)%









U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services



(1)















18,057

















16,898

















1,159

















6.9





%









U.K. Operations













13,792

















15,547

















(1,755





)













(11.3





)%









Total revenue









$





93,958













$





107,062













$





(13,104





)













(12.2





)%











(1) For the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, intersegment revenue of $0.1 million is excluded.

































Six Months Ended April 30,

















Change

















(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)













2025

















2024

















$

















%















U.S. Concrete Pumping









$





119,022













$





141,300













$





(22,278





)













(15.8





)%









U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services



(1)















34,750

















32,518

















2,232

















6.9





%









U.K. Operations













26,632

















30,955

















(4,323





)













(14.0





)%









Total revenue









$





180,404













$





204,773













$





(24,369





)













(11.9





)%











(1) For the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, intersegment revenue of $0.2 million is





excluded.









































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)











During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company updated its methodology in which the Company allocates its corporate costs to better align with the manner in which the Company now allocates resources and measures performance. As a result, segment results for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.



















Three Months Ended April 30, 2024

















Six Months Ended April 30, 2024

















(in thousands)













U.S. Concrete Pumping

















U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services

















U.S. Concrete Pumping

















U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services



















As Previously Reported













































































Net income (loss)









$





(999





)









$





3,001













$





(7,843





)









$





5,406













Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income













6,193

















-

















11,947

















-













EBITDA













15,979

















6,188

















23,016

















11,568













Stock-based compensation













737

















-

















1,273

















-













Other expense (income), net













(7





)













-

















(27





)













(7





)









Other Adjustments













514

















-

















3,668

















-













Adjusted EBITDA













17,223

















6,188

















27,930

















11,561

























































































Recast Adjustment













































































Net income (loss)









$





1,936













$





(1,936





)









$





5,578













$





(5,578





)









Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income













(1,566





)













1,566

















(3,323





)













3,323













EBITDA













370

















(370





)













2,255

















(2,255





)









Stock-based compensation













(189





)













189

















(350





)













350













Other expense (income), net













-

















-

















3

















(3





)









Other Adjustments













67

















(67





)













(774





)













774













Adjusted EBITDA













248

















(248





)













1,134

















(1,134





)





















































































Current Report As Recast













































































Net income (loss)









$





937













$





1,065













$





(2,265





)









$





(172





)









Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income













4,627

















1,566

















8,624

















3,323













EBITDA













16,349

















5,818

















25,271

















9,313













Stock-based compensation













548

















189

















923

















350













Other expense (income), net













(7





)













-

















(24





)













(10





)









Other Adjustments













581

















(67





)













2,894

















774













Adjusted EBITDA













17,471

















5,940

















29,064

















10,427











































































































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Continued









































Net Income (Loss)

























Three Months Ended April 30

















Change

















(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)













2025

















2024

















$

















%















U.S. Concrete Pumping









$





(1,601





)









$





937













$





(2,538





)













*













U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services













1,202

















1,065

















137

















(12.9





)%









U.K. Operations













395

















1,044

















(649





)













(62.2





)%









Total









$





(4





)









$





3,046













$





(3,050





)













(100.1





)%











*Change is not meaningful





























































































































































Adjusted EBITDA

























Three Months Ended April 30

















Change

















(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)













2025

















2024

















$

















%















U.S. Concrete Pumping









$





12,663













$





17,471













$





(4,808





)













(27.5





)%









U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services













6,655

















5,940

















715

















12.0





%









U.K. Operations













3,179

















4,137

















(958





)













(23.2





)%









Total









$





22,497













$





27,548













$





(5,051





)













(18.3





)%































Net Income (Loss)

























Six Months Ended April 30

















Change

















(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)













2025

















2024

















$

















%















U.S. Concrete Pumping









$





(4,681





)









$





(2,265





)









$





(2,416





)













(106.7





)%









U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services













1,426

















(172





)













1,598

















*













U.K. Operations













612

















1,527

















(915





)













(59.9





)%









Other













-

















130

















(130





)













*













Total









$





(2,643





)









$





(780





)









$





(1,863





)













(238.8





)%











*Change is not meaningful





























































































































































Adjusted EBITDA

























Six Months Ended April 30

















Change

















(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)













2025

















2024

















$

















%















U.S. Concrete Pumping









$





21,800













$





29,064













$





(7,264





)













(25.0





)%









U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services













11,701

















10,427

















1,274

















12.2





%









U.K. Operations













6,007

















7,339

















(1,332





)













(18.1





)%









Total









$





39,508













$





46,830













$





(7,322





)













(15.6





)%







































































































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Quarterly Financial Performance





























































































(dollars in millions)













Revenue

















Net Income

















Adjusted EBITDA







1



















Capital Expenditures







2



















Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures

















Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share























































































































Q1 2024









$





98













$





(4





)









$





19













$





17













$





3













$





(0.08





)









Q2 2024









$





107













$





3













$





28













$





7













$





21













$





0.05













Q3 2024









$





110













$





8













$





32













$





6













$





26













$





0.13













Q4 2024









$





111













$





9













$





34













$





2













$





32













$





0.16













Q1 2025









$





86













$





(3





)









$





17













$





4













$





13













$





(0.06





)









Q2 2025









$





94













$





-













$





22













$





12













$





10













$





(0.01





)



















































































































1



Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.











2



Information on M&A or growth investments included in net capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below:









*Q1 2024 capex includes approximately $5 million growth investment.









*Q2 2024 capex includes approximately $1 million M&A and $3 million growth investment.









*Q3 2024 capex includes approximately $4 million growth investment.









*Q4 2024 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.









*Q1 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment.









*Q2 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment.







































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Reconciliation of Net Income to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA





















































Three Months Ended April 30,

















Six Months Ended April 30,

















(dollars in thousands)













2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Consolidated











































































Net income (loss)









$





(4





)









$





3,046













$





(2,643





)









$





(780





)









Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income













8,294

















6,873

















14,096

















13,336













Income tax expense (benefit)













(2





)













2,180

















(1,038





)













1,169













Depreciation and amortization













13,584

















14,239

















26,784

















28,337













EBITDA













21,872

















26,338

















37,199

















42,062













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















1,392

















-













Stock based compensation













538

















737

















905

















1,273













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













-

















-

















-

















(130





)









Other expense (income), net













(28





)













(44





)













(62





)













(84





)









Other adjustments(1)













115

















517

















74

















3,709













Adjusted EBITDA









$





22,497













$





27,548













$





39,508













$





46,830























































































U.S. Concrete Pumping











































































Net income (loss)









$





(1,601





)









$





937













$





(4,681





)









$





(2,265





)









Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income













5,211

















4,627

















8,522

















8,624













Income tax expense (benefit)













(482





)













515

















(1,662





)













(1,588





)









Depreciation and amortization













9,006

















10,270

















18,081

















20,500













EBITDA













12,134

















16,349

















20,260

















25,271













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















862

















-













Stock based compensation













371

















548

















609

















923













Other expense (income), net













(4





)













(7





)













(18





)













(24





)









Other adjustments(1)













162

















581

















87

















2,894













Adjusted EBITDA









$





12,663













$





17,471













$





21,800













$





29,064























































































U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services











































































Net income (loss)









$





1,202













$





1,065













$





1,426













$





(172





)









Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income













2,369

















1,566

















4,141

















3,323













Income tax expense













332

















1,067

















415

















1,982













Depreciation and amortization













2,651

















2,120

















4,927

















4,180













EBITDA













6,554

















5,818

















10,909

















9,313













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















530

















-













Stock based compensation













167

















189

















296

















350













Other expense (income), net













(12





)













-

















(14





)













(10





)









Other adjustments













(54





)













(67





)













(20





)













774













Adjusted EBITDA









$





6,655













$





5,940













$





11,701













$





10,427























































































(1)



Other adjustments include the adjustment for non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, other adjustments includes a $3.5 million non-recurring charge related to sales tax litigation.







































Three Months Ended April 30,

















Six Months Ended April 30,

















(dollars in thousands)













2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















U.K. Operations











































































Net income









$





395













$





1,044













$





612













$





1,527













Interest expense, net













714

















680

















1,433

















1,389













Income tax expense













148

















598

















209

















775













Depreciation and amortization













1,927

















1,849

















3,776

















3,657













EBITDA













3,184

















4,171

















6,030

















7,348













Other expense (income), net













(12





)













(37





)













(30





)













(50





)









Other adjustments













7

















3

















7

















41













Adjusted EBITDA









$





3,179













$





4,137













$





6,007













$





7,339























































































Other











































































Net income









$





-













$





-













$





-













$





130













EBITDA













-

















-

















-

















130













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













-

















-

















-

















(130





)









Adjusted EBITDA









$





-













$





-













$





-













$





-











































































































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Reconciliation of Net Debt

























































































April 30,

















July 31,

















October 31,

















January 31,

















April 30,

















(in thousands)













2024

















2024

















2024

















2025

















2025















Senior Notes













375,000

















375,000

















375,000

















425,000

















425,000













Revolving loan draws outstanding













16,428

















-

















20

















-

















-













Less: Cash













(17,956





)













(26,333





)













(43,041





)













(85,132





)













(37,788





)











Net debt











$





373,472













$





348,667













$





331,979













$





339,868













$





387,212



























































































































Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.













Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA

































































































(dollars in thousands)













Q1 2024

















Q2 2024

















Q3 2024

















Q4 2024

















Q1 2025





















Q2 2025

















Consolidated











































































































Net income (loss)









$





(3,826





)









$





3,046













$





7,560













$





9,427













$





(2,639





)









$





(4





)









Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs













6,463

















6,873

















6,261

















5,976

















5,802

















8,294













Income tax expense (benefit)













(1,011





)













2,180

















3,081

















3,854

















(1,036





)













(2





)









Depreciation and amortization













14,097

















14,239

















14,491

















14,283

















13,200

















13,584













EBITDA













15,723

















26,338

















31,393

















33,540

















15,327

















21,872













Transaction expenses













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,392

















-













Stock based compensation













536

















737

















644

















477

















367

















538













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













(130





)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Other expense (income), net













(39





)













(44





)













(276





)













(47





)













(34





)













(28





)









Other adjustments



(1)















3,191

















517

















(123





)













(290





)













(41





)













115













Adjusted EBITDA









$





19,281













$





27,548













$





31,638













$





33,680













$





17,011













$





22,497























































































































(1)



Other adjustments include the adjustment for non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, other adjustments includes a $3.5 million non-recurring charge related to sales tax litigation.















