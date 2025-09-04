Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.26 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $7.12 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $103.68 million from $109.62 million last year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.26 Mln. vs. $7.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $103.68 Mln vs. $109.62 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.