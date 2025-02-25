Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. to Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on March 11, 2025

Concrete Pumping Holdings will discuss Q1 2025 financial results on March 11, 2025, during a conference call.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) has announced a conference call scheduled for March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending January 31, 2025. The CEO, Bruce Young, and CFO, Iain Humphries, will lead the call, which will include a Q&A session. Details for dialing into the call and accessing a replay are provided. CPH is a prominent provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., operating under well-recognized national brands and offering a significant fleet of specialized equipment, aiming to enhance efficiency and safety in construction. For more information, visit their corporate and brand websites.

The upcoming conference call for discussing the Company's Q1 financial results indicates transparency and engagement with shareholders and investors.

The scheduling of a conference call prior to the financial results announcement demonstrates the Company's commitment to timely communication.

Concrete Pumping Holdings operates under established national brands in both the U.S. and U.K., enhancing its market credibility and brand recognition.

The Company highlights its extensive service network with approximately 90 locations in the U.S. and 35 in the U.K., which may signify strong market presence and operational capacity.

Failure to provide financial results ahead of the conference call may lead to speculation about the company's performance, potentially impacting investor confidence.

The scheduled conference call indicates a forthcoming reflection on the company's financial results, which could imply recent difficulties if results do not meet market expectations.

The specific date of the conference call suggests that it may be responding to unknown negative events occurring within the quarter leading up to January 31, 2025.

What is the date of Concrete Pumping Holdings' Q1 2025 conference call?

The conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join the conference call?

You can join by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-407-9039 or the international number 1-201-689-8470.

When will the financial results be released?

The financial results will be released prior to the conference call on March 11, 2025.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through March 18, 2025.

$BBCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $BBCP stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





CPH’s CEO Bruce Young and CFO Iain Humphries will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039





International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470





Conference ID: 13751337





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and is available for replay



here



as well as the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.concretepumpingholdings.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through March 18, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13751337







About Concrete Pumping Holdings







Concrete Pumping Holdings is a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K. markets based on fleet size, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping, Inc. for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud Group Limited in the U.K., and Eco-Pan, Inc. for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of October 31, 2024, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 35 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 20 locations in the U.S. and one shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit



www.concretepumpingholdings.com



or the Company’s brand websites at



www.brundagebone.com



,



www.camfaud.co.uk



, or



www.eco-pan.com



.







Company Contact:







Iain Humphries





Chief Financial Officer





1-303-289-7497







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





1-949-574-3860







BBCP@gateway-grp.com





