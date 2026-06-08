CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Concrete Pumping (BBCP) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 31.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.98 in the previous session. Concrete Pumping has gained 55.4% since the start of the year compared to the -11.2% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -4.9% return for the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on June 4, 2026, Concrete Pumping reported EPS of $0.04 versus consensus estimate of $0 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 10.21%.

For the current fiscal year, Concrete Pumping is expected to post earnings of $0.17 per share on $403.4 in revenues. This represents a 54.55% change in EPS on a 2.68% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.2 per share on $419.9 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17.65% and 4.09%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Concrete Pumping may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Concrete Pumping has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 61.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 27X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.5X versus its peer group's average of 14X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Concrete Pumping an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Concrete Pumping currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Concrete Pumping meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Concrete Pumping shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BBCP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BBCP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR). WTTR has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Select Water Solutions, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 700.00%, and for the current fiscal year, WTTR is expected to post earnings of $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have gained 7.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 47.4X and a P/CF of 10.73X.

The Waste Removal Services industry is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BBCP and WTTR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.