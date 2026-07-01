CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Concrete Pumping (BBCP) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 53.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.15 in the previous session. Concrete Pumping has gained 79.6% since the start of the year compared to the -9.6% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -1.9% return for the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on June 4, 2026, Concrete Pumping reported EPS of $0.04 versus consensus estimate of $0 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 10.21%.

For the current fiscal year, Concrete Pumping is expected to post earnings of $0.17 per share on $418.2 in revenues. This represents a 54.55% change in EPS on a 6.45% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.26 per share on $437.8 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 52.94% and 4.69%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Concrete Pumping has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Concrete Pumping? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Concrete Pumping has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 70.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 27.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.8X versus its peer group's average of 14.9X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Concrete Pumping an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Concrete Pumping currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Concrete Pumping passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Concrete Pumping shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does BBCP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BBCP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR). WTTR has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Select Water Solutions, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 700.00%, and for the current fiscal year, WTTR is expected to post earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have gained 5.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 43.91X and a P/CF of 11.9X.

The Waste Removal Services industry is in the top 23% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BBCP and WTTR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.