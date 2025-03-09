CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $BBCP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS ($BBCP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $92,922,000 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BBCP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,446,966 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,167,933
- LEGATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 491,866 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,847,904
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 393,183 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,618,598
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 176,490 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,175,423
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 175,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,169,715
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 171,220 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,140,325
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 167,262 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,113,964
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.