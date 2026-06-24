Is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Concrete Pumping (BBCP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Concrete Pumping is one of 234 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Concrete Pumping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBCP's full-year earnings has moved 41.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BBCP has returned 65.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -13% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Concrete Pumping is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Esco Technologies (ESE). The stock has returned 75.6% year-to-date.

In Esco Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Concrete Pumping belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.1% so far this year, so BBCP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Esco Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 112-stock industry is currently ranked #167. The industry has moved -5.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Concrete Pumping and Esco Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

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CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.