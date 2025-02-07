Is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Concrete Pumping (BBCP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Concrete Pumping is one of 288 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Concrete Pumping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBCP's full-year earnings has moved 38.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BBCP has returned about 17.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 9.4%. This shows that Concrete Pumping is outperforming its peers so far this year.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 113.6%.

Over the past three months, OppFi Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Concrete Pumping belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.5% so far this year, so BBCP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, OppFi Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.7%.

Concrete Pumping and OppFi Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

