Concordia Financial Q1 Profit Rises

August 05, 2025 — 05:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Concordia Financial reported first quarter profit attributable to owners of parent of 27.0 billion yen, an increase of 19.2% from a year ago. Net income per share was 23.68 yen compared to 19.46 yen. Ordinary income was 112.94 billion yen, up 21.9%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 95.5 billion yen, net income per share of 83.66 yen, and ordinary profit of 145.0 billion yen.

