Concordia Financial Group’s Profits Surge in 2024

Concordia Financial Group reported a significant rise in profit for the first half of 2024, with ordinary profit doubling compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners surged by 17%, while net income per share increased to ¥38.05. These robust results reflect a strong performance in their financial operations, appealing to stock market enthusiasts.

