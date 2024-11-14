News & Insights

Concordia Financial Group’s Profits Surge in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Concordia Financial Group (JP:7186) has released an update.

Concordia Financial Group reported a significant rise in profit for the first half of 2024, with ordinary profit doubling compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners surged by 17%, while net income per share increased to ¥38.05. These robust results reflect a strong performance in their financial operations, appealing to stock market enthusiasts.

