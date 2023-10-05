Concordia Financial Group (TYO:7186) Price Target Increased by 13.83% to 731.49

The average one-year price target for Concordia Financial Group (TYO:7186) has been revised to 731.49 / share. This is an increase of 13.83% from the prior estimate of 642.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 to a high of 955.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.39% from the latest reported closing price of 656.70 / share.

Concordia Financial Group Maintains 3.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concordia Financial Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7186 is 0.07%, an increase of 55.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 85,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,477K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,398K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7186 by 15.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,590K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,366K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7186 by 4.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,738K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7186 by 17.43% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 3,750K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7186 by 25.36% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,588K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7186 by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.