News & Insights

Stocks
CCRDF

Concordia Financial Group Announces Share Repurchase Plan

November 18, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Concordia Financial Group (JP:7186) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Concordia Financial Group has announced a repurchase of up to 22.65 million shares of its common stock, valued at approximately ¥20 billion, using the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading system. This move represents about 1.9% of the company’s outstanding shares and aims to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:7186 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCRDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.