Concord New Energy’s Mixed Performance in Power Generation

Concord New Energy Group reported a 9.66% decrease in total power generation for November 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to declines in wind and solar outputs. Despite this, the company’s overall power generation from January to November 2024 saw a notable 10.52% increase year-over-year, signaling strong year-long growth. This highlights Concord’s expanding role in the renewable energy sector, drawing attention from investors interested in sustainable energy stocks.

