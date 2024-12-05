News & Insights

Stocks
CWPWF

Concord New Energy’s Mixed Performance in Power Generation

December 05, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Concord New Energy Group (HK:0182) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Concord New Energy Group reported a 9.66% decrease in total power generation for November 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to declines in wind and solar outputs. Despite this, the company’s overall power generation from January to November 2024 saw a notable 10.52% increase year-over-year, signaling strong year-long growth. This highlights Concord’s expanding role in the renewable energy sector, drawing attention from investors interested in sustainable energy stocks.

For further insights into HK:0182 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWPWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.