Concord New Energy Reveals Strategic Board Leadership

October 25, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Concord New Energy Group (HK:0182) has released an update.

Concord New Energy Group Limited has announced its updated board of directors, highlighting key figures such as Chairman Liu Shunxing and Vice Chairperson Liu Jianhong. The company’s board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, overseeing various committees like audit, nomination, remuneration, and environmental, social, and governance. This update reflects the company’s strategic leadership aimed at enhancing governance and operational efficiency.

