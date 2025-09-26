Markets
CCM

Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. H1 Loss Declines

September 26, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. (CCM) reported Loss for first half of -RMB27.135 million

The company's earnings came in at -RMB27.135 million, or -RMB0.21 per share. This compares with -RMB172.258 million, or -RMB1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to RMB200.615 million from RMB218.810 million last year.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -RMB27.135 Mln. vs. -RMB172.258 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.21 vs. -RMB1.31 last year. -Revenue: RMB200.615 Mln vs. RMB218.810 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.