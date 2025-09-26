Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. H1 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. (CCM) reported Loss for first half of -RMB27.135 million

The company's earnings came in at -RMB27.135 million, or -RMB0.21 per share. This compares with -RMB172.258 million, or -RMB1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to RMB200.615 million from RMB218.810 million last year.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

