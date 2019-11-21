Concord Health Partners' CHP Merger Corp. prices upsized $275 million IPO at $10

CHP Merger Corp., a blank check company led by a team from Concord Health Partners targeting the healthcare industry, raised $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $338 million. The company originally planned to raise $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.
CHP Merger Corp. plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHPMU. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.
