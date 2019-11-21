Concord Health Partners' CHP Merger Corp. prices upsized $275 million IPO at $10

CHP Merger Corp., a blank check company led by a team from Concord Health Partners targeting the healthcare industry, raised $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $338 million. The company originally planned to raise $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



CHP Merger Corp. plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHPMU. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.