Concord Health Partners' CHP Merger Corp. files for a $250 million IPO

CHP Merger Corp., a blank check company led by a team from Concord Health Partners targeting the healthcare industry, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Summit, NJ-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10 to command a market value of $313 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



The Summit, NJ-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHPMU. CHP Merger Corp. filed confidentially on August 19, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

