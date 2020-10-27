Concho Resources Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO):

-Earnings: -$61 million in Q3 vs. $558 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $2.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Concho Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $282 million or $1.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.12 per share -Revenue: $0.83 billion in Q3 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

