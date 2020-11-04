Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CXO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CXO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.43, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXO was $42.43, representing a -54.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.34 and a 28.07% increase over the 52 week low of $33.13.

CXO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CXO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$52.41. Zacks Investment Research reports CXO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.03%, compared to an industry average of -42.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CXO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CXO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

iShares Trust (IEO)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an decrease of -20.71% over the last 100 days. PXE has the highest percent weighting of CXO at 5.18%.

