Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CXO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CXO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.47, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXO was $51.47, representing a -44.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.34 and a 55.36% increase over the 52 week low of $33.13.

CXO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CXO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$49.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CXO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 24.3%, compared to an industry average of -35.6%.

The following ETF(s) have CXO as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)
  • VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)
  • iShares Trust (IEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 64.41% over the last 100 days. PXE has the highest percent weighting of CXO at 4.72%.

