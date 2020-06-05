Concho Resources (CXO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.31, changing hands as high as $71.42 per share. Concho Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXO's low point in its 52 week range is $33.13 per share, with $107.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.35. The CXO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.