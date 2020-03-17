Concho Resources Cuts 2020 Capital Spending

(RTTNews) - Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) said that it has reduced its 2020 capital program to about $2 billion from the $2.6 to $2.8 billion range previously announced. The revised capital range is about 25% lower than the company's prior capital spending expectations for the year.

Tim Leach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Concho is well positioned to weather the turmoil in the oil markets due to our high-quality asset base, low cost structure, strong balance sheet and large, uncomplicated hedge book."

