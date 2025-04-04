Concerned About Trump's Tariffs? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy.

President Donald Trump's long-discussed overhaul of U.S. trade policies culminated in updated tariffs on more than 180 countries this week. This tariff plan has been anticipated for a while, and a lot was (and still is) at stake for thousands of American companies and their customers. Some of the country's most important imports will now face cost increases, and the global trade landscape is sure to be shaken up, with countries potentially retaliating with their own tariffs.

How Trump's tariff plan plays out remains to be seen, but some companies' operations are relatively safe from the impacts. One of those is Altria Group (NYSE: MO). If you're concerned about Trump's tariffs and want a stock that could weather the current storm, look no further than this high-dividend-yield tobacco giant.

Altria doesn't depend a lot on international imports

Altria Group owns popular tobacco brands like Marlboro, Copenhagen, Skoal, Black & Mild, and several others. It's the biggest tobacco company in the country by a decent margin and has been for quite a while.

As tariffs get placed on products like steel, aluminum, electronics, wood, and other commodities, one thing works in Altria's favor: Its tobacco comes from American sources, so it's largely shielded from the newly enacted tariffs.

Nearly all of Altria's revenue comes from tobacco sources. Of Altria's $24 billion in revenue in 2024, $21.2 billion came from smokable products (cigarettes and cigars), and $2.78 billion came from oral tobacco products.

The tobacco industry as a whole has faced tough times in recent years as U.S. adult smoking rates have dropped (down around 20% in the past decade), but this is one time when it could work out in Altria's favor, as the overwhelming majority of its revenue comes from tobacco.

A business built to withstand a recession

There are concerns that the new tariffs could put the U.S. economy on the path to a recession, as higher import costs could drive up inflation and hurt consumer spending.

There aren't 100% completely recession-proof businesses, but Altria is one of the more recession-resistant you'll find because of the nature of its business.

When money is tight, tobacco users will get rid of a lot of other expenses before completely doing away with their tobacco product of choice (for better or worse). That's why the tobacco industry tends to remain steady even when the broader economy is down.

This addictive nature of tobacco also gives Altria a lot of pricing power, which is how it has been able to offset declining smoking rates over the years and maintain relatively steady finances. Of course, this isn't to be celebrated, but it's the product's and industry's very real nature.

When in doubt, you can rely on Altria's dividend

Altria has been one of the more attractive dividend stocks on the market for quite a while. With Altria's stock up nearly 35% in the past 12 months (as of April 3), its dividend yield has dropped, but it's still far above the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) average, with a yield of around 7%.

Arguably more impressive than its dividend yield is how many years Altria has managed to increase its dividend. With 55 years of consecutive increases, Altria is in elite company as a Dividend King.

You can never predict how the economy will play out or how a company's stock price will perform, but one thing you can be certain of with Altria is that the dividend will remain strong. Altria is well aware that its dividends are largely the reason for investing in the company, so it prioritizes being shareholder-friendly.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

