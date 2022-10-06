Concentrix's (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of November to $0.275. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Concentrix's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Concentrix's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqGS:CNXC Historic Dividend October 6th 2022

Concentrix Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Concentrix has been growing its earnings per share at 57% a year over the past three years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Concentrix Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Concentrix that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

